Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until TUE 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
