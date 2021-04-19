Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees…
This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Co…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forec…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…
This evening in Kenosha: It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds sho…
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Partly …
This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.