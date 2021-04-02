Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.