Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
