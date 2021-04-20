 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

