Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 7:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
With wind gusts briefly reaching 45 to 55 mph today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the windiest conditions are expected in our latest forecast.
Today is not looking very pleasant across the state with off and on rain and snow and much colder than normal temperatures. When will we dry out and warm up? Find out in our updated forecast.
Dry conditions temporarily today, but we're already watching the next round of showers and storms headed for Wisconsin. See the latest timing and how strong winds will be in our latest forecast.
While gusts won't be as strong as Thursday, it'll still be a windy day across the state. Isolated rain & snow showers around as well. How long will they last? Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.…
Snow will likely slow the commute in portions of southern Wisconsin Thursday morning. See when all the snow will come to an end for our area in our updated forecast video.
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We'l…
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will b…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust ove…
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today…