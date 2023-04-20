Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
