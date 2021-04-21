Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Co…
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Tuesday. It looks…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forec…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The are…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…
This evening in Kenosha: It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds sho…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mainly cloudy. Hard freeze expected. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted…