Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.