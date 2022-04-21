Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until THU 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
