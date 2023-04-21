Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.