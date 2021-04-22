 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

