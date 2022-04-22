Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.