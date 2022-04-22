 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

