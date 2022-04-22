Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today is not looking very pleasant across the state with off and on rain and snow and much colder than normal temperatures. When will we dry out and warm up? Find out in our updated forecast.
Already a few showers around this morning, but the better chance of rain is Wednesday afternoon as a warm front works over us. How much warmer will we be Thursday? Find out in our updated forecast.
Dry conditions temporarily today, but we're already watching the next round of showers and storms headed for Wisconsin. See the latest timing and how strong winds will be in our latest forecast.
A quick dry period Thursday, but rain will start to push back into the state late tonight. See when showers and possibly severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see …
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.…
Snow will likely slow the commute in portions of southern Wisconsin Thursday morning. See when all the snow will come to an end for our area in our updated forecast video.
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We'l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Ch…
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today…