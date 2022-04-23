Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.