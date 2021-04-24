 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

