Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
