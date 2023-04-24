The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
