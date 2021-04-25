 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

