Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
