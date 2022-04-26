Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.