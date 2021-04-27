 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert