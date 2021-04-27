Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
