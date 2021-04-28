Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
