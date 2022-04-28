Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SE at …
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Kenosha could se…
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees toda…
A quick dry period Thursday, but rain will start to push back into the state late tonight. See when showers and possibly severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Already a few showers around this morning, but the better chance of rain is Wednesday afternoon as a warm front works over us. How much warmer will we be Thursday? Find out in our updated forecast.