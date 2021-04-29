 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

