Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.
