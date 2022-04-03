Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will likely slow the commute in portions of southern Wisconsin Thursday morning. See when all the snow will come to an end for our area in our updated forecast video.
The gloomy weather continues across the state Wednesday. Rain likely ahead of a cold front, but snow behind it as our temperatures drop once again. See when rain and snow are most likely for our area.
Watch now: Rain returns this afternoon and lingers through Wednesday. Snow in the forecast for Thursday
Dreary weather is making a comeback to Wisconsin today and it's going to be sticking around. See when rain and eventually snow is most likely across the state in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry, but still cold Monday across Wisconsin. Chance of rain and a little snow returns Tuesday
Partly cloudy and not much wind today, but still colder than normal for late March. Windy conditions and a rain/snow mix will return to the state tomorrow. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin today, but rain and snow will make a comeback Friday night into Saturday morning
A break from the gloomy weather today, but it will be short-lived. Widespread rain and snow tonight through Saturday. See when precipitation is most likely for our area in our latest forecast.
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecast…
This evening in Kenosha: Rain. Low 36F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds co…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 37F.…