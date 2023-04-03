Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms look likely in southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon and evening with damaging wind and hail expected in spots. Attention shifts to north…
Rain will be around Thursday and Thursday night, but the chance of severe storms arrives Friday evening. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding cou…
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Another cold front, more snow Wednesday in southern Wisconsin. Here's the latest on timing and amounts
Warming up Tuesday, but it's not going to last. Another cold front will cool us back down for Wednesday. Find out when snow is expected, how m…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …