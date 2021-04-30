Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 5:00 AM CDT until FRI 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.