Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.