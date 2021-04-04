Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 de…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach …
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph…
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
This evening in Kenosha: Clear. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a m…
This evening in Kenosha: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Friday. The f…
For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow.…
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. It shou…
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …