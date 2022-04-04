Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
