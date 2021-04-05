 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

