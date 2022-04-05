Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 5, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

