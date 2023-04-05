Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from WED 7:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
