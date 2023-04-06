Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
