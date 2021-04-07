Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening in Kenosha: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%…
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect…
For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach …
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. It shou…
This evening in Kenosha: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Friday. The f…
For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow.…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. L…