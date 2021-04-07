Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.