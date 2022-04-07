Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.