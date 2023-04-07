The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Friday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
