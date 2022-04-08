 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

