Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms return for the afternoon and evening across Wisconsin
Rain in the forecast both Tuesday and Wednesday as two rounds of precipitation work over the state. See when rain is most likely in our area in the latest video from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Watch now: Isolated showers this morning, then a quick dry period before more rain returns Tuesday afternoon
Though we'll dry out across Wisconsin Monday afternoon, rain chances will return Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. See when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
Already a good chance of rain today across Wisconsin, but even more expected tomorrow. It will also be colder Thursday, which means the chance for snow is coming back. Here's all the details.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. I…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Rain. Snow may mix in. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a h…
Snow will likely slow the commute in portions of southern Wisconsin Thursday morning. See when all the snow will come to an end for our area in our updated forecast video.
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. …
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms a…