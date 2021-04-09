Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening in Kenosha: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%…
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect…
For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach …
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain …
Kenosha's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. L…