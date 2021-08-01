Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.