The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
