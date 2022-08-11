 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert