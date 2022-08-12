Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.