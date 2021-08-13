 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

