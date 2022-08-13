 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 5:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert