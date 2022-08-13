The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 5:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
