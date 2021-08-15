Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.