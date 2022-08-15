 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert