Temperatures will be warm Monday in Kenosha. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
