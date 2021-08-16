 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Kenosha. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert