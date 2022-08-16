The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
