 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert