Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.