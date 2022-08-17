Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.