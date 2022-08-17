Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
